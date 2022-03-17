UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,619,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

