UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 59,751,175 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

