Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $385.51 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.68 and its 200 day moving average is $381.05.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

