Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific stock opened at $264.15 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.47 and a 200-day moving average of $236.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

