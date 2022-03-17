Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNPRF. Nord/LB lowered Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

UNPRF stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Uniper has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

