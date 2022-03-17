United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

UCBI opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

