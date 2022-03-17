United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

UCBI opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.