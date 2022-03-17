United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

X has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.10.

NYSE X traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 19,402,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,092,611. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.94.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in United States Steel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 404,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

