United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ UTME opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.
United Time Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
