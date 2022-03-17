United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ UTME opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

Get United Time Technology alerts:

United Time Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.