Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ UBX traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 1,391,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

UBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

