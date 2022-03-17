Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ UBX traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 1,391,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.
UBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.