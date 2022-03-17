Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of UBA opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $791.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

