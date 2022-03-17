US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) will post sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.00 million and the lowest is $242.90 million. US Ecology posted sales of $228.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in US Ecology by 287.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,471 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 697,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth $8,221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after buying an additional 173,882 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOL remained flat at $$47.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 261,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,712. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 297.21 and a beta of 0.88. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.
About US Ecology (Get Rating)
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
