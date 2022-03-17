US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) will post sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.00 million and the lowest is $242.90 million. US Ecology posted sales of $228.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in US Ecology by 287.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,471 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 697,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth $8,221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after buying an additional 173,882 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL remained flat at $$47.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 261,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,712. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 297.21 and a beta of 0.88. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

