USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.16% of USA Compression Partners worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.65. 137,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 2.03. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -538.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

