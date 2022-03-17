USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based on a number of near-term challenges, USA Compression Partners, LP appears to be a risky bet. The leading energy infrastructure provider hasn’t been totally immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn of recent past that affected volumes through its facilities. As it is, the partnership’s high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization of 77.3% remain a cause of worry. Meanwhile, macro headwinds like supply chain disruptions and cost inflation have limited USA Compression Partners’ ability to ship packaged volumes to their customers. Therefore, the large-horsepower applications specialist, whose units have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Mechanical & Equipment industry over the year-to-date period (+2.2% versus +19%), is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon. This calls for a bearish stance on the partnership.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 2.03. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -538.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

