UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USER shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of USER traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 in the last 90 days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

