V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $78.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE:VFC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.65. 4,384,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,110. V.F. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

