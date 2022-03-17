Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $122.04 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.87 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

