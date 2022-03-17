Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Lifted by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 9.5% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Whelan Financial owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,804.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,695,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

VGIT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

