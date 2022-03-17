Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after buying an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after purchasing an additional 465,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

