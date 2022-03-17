Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

VEEV stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,394. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average of $266.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.58.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

