Ventas (NYSE:VTR) vs. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Critical Analysis

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ventas has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ventas and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 5 10 1 2.75 Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 3 0 2.20

Ventas presently has a consensus price target of $62.07, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $11.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Ventas.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 1.28% 0.46% 0.20% Summit Hotel Properties -18.12% -6.14% -2.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ventas and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.83 billion 6.11 $49.01 million $0.14 418.17 Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.96 -$65.57 million ($0.80) -12.58

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ventas beats Summit Hotel Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Summit Hotel Properties (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

