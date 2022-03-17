Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

