Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 320.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 83.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 131.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

CPRI stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

