Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.