Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

