Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ING Groep by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.
About ING Groep (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.