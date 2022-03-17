Veriti Management LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,586,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $191.62 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.91 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.13 and its 200-day moving average is $201.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

