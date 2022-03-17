Veriti Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 75.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

