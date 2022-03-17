Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Director G Louis Graziadio III Purchases 9,000 Shares

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

G Louis Graziadio III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, G Louis Graziadio III bought 1,000 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, G Louis Graziadio III bought 1,500 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,175.00.

VERI opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $581.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

