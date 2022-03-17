Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.95.

Several research firms have commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

