VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Get VGI Partners Asian Investments alerts:

About VGI Partners Asian Investments (Get Rating)

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.