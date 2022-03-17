VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Update

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VGPBF opened at $236.15 on Thursday. VGP has a 1 year low of $201.20 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on VGP from €235.00 ($258.24) to €250.00 ($274.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VGP from €240.00 ($263.74) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

