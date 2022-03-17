Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viper Energy generates strong and steady royalty income from mineral interests in Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin. Currently, the partnership has 27,027 net royalty acres,with 39 rigs currently operating on those acreages. Thus, it is well poised to boost production volumes. For 2022, the partnership expects its daily average oil equivalent production at 29.5-31.5 MBoe/d, suggesting an increase from the 2021 levels. This is likely to boost profits. Viper Energy is well-positioned to generate significant free cash flow through commodity price cycles. It expects to generate more $550 million in free cash flow this year. Also, it increased its quarterly cash distribution to 47 cents per common unit, indicating a 24% increase from the prior-quarter figure. Consequently, Viper Energy is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

VNOM opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120,929 shares of company stock worth $55,504,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

