Visteon (NYSE:VC) Shares Down 4%

Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $106.17 and last traded at $106.47. 6,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 343,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.88.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
About Visteon (NYSE:VC)
