Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.56. 35,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,330,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

