Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

VNO opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.