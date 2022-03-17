Vox.Finance (VOX) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $174,088.71 and $50,973.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00007533 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.67 or 0.06865827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,860.63 or 0.99919771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040903 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 78,050 coins and its circulating supply is 56,512 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

