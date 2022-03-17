Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 18th

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
