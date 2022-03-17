Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 18th

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.