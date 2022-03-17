Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives $33.57 Average PT from Analysts

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

OTCMKTS:VYGVF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 565,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,744. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.