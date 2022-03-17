Walter Coles Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total value of C$162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,291,794.75.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total value of C$846,288.00.

Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62.

SKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC set a C$20.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

