Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Waterdrop stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 382,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $20,399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

