Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 288 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52.

Wayfair stock opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average is $208.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $355.96.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Wayfair by 622.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

