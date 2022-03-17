Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Down 2.4% on Insider Selling

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $57.48 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 11,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,880,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Specifically, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

