Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%.

HARP has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,701 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,908,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 547,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.