Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.62

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.62 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.
The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 32.57%.
About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.
