Welch & Forbes LLC Has $232,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Globe Life by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GL opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,859. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

