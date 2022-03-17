Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
