Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

WFC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. 29,918,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,231,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.