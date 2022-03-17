Wells Fargo & Company Raises CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $26.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

CNX Resources stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

