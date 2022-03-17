Wells Fargo & Company Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.
SMTC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,066,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Semtech by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 105,965 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
