Wells Fargo & Company Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

SMTC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,066,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Semtech by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 105,965 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

