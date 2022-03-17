Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 1,000 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Rating) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $21,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.78%.

AKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

