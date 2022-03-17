West Coast Financial LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $72.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

