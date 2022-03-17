West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.